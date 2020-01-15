Taraval – Against The Clock

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

San Francisco-based DJ, producer and Caribou collaborator Taraval has spent the past few years developing his spry and striking sound on seminal labels such as Four Tet’s TEXT and London’s Hypercolour.



This week we join him in California at local music hub Crowbar Corner Studios where he whips some spacey modular synth loops, 808- and 909-inspired TR-8S drum pads and misshapen ’70s funk samples into a giddy and jocular groove.

Filmed by Trevor Benta

Produced by Dor Wand

Edited by Dillon Morris

Read next: Barker – Against The Clock