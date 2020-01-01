Barker – Against The Clock

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

This week, we visit the Berlin studio of Ostgut Ton artist and Berghain resident Barker, whose kick drum-free techno has provided some of the best records of the past few years.

In his Against The Clock, Barker hits our pleasure centers using a version of his current live setup, which includes an Elektron Octatrack and Digitone, Nord Drum and extra plate reverb.

Barker’s latest album, Utility, is out now on Ostgut Ton.

Filmed by: Frank Zerban

