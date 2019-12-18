Matias Aguayo – Against The Clock

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

This week, we head to Berlin to sit in with German-Chilean musician and Kompakt affiliate Matias Aguayo as he crafts a fully improvised, laid-back trip of a track that’s as engrossing as a mini live set.

Washed-out vocals take center stage alongside a hallucinatory, loop-heavy beat built using a Nord drum pad, Vermona analog drum synthesizer, Memotron and Electro-Harmonix, Headrush Pedalboard and BOSS RC-505 Loopers.

Support Alien Invasion, Aguayo’s first album in six years, is out now via Crammed Discs.

Filmed by: Frank Zerban

