Deep Inside: February 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside playlist delivers all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.

It may be the start of a new year, but there’s still plenty of fresh house and techno to get stuck into. Top of the list is the fantastic new EP from Berlin techno legend Substance (his first since 1998, no less), which sits comfortably alongside great new music from Jordan GCZ, Lowtec and eccentric Russian producer Buttechno.

Other music to look out for this month includes techno mystic Xosar’s new album The Possessor Possesses Nothing, a tasty collaboration between Detroit’s FIT Siegel and Workshop hero Kassem Mosse, a new alias from Shed, wonky rave business from Rian Treanor and Nkisi’s must-hear album on UIQ.

Listen to February’s picks via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month.

Tracklist:

Substance – ‘Rise and Shine’ [Ostgut Ton]

Jordan GCZ – ‘Minor 7 Resin’ [Rush Hour]

Xosar – ‘Fantasmagoria’ [Bedouin Records]

Bergsonist – ‘Affiliation’ [Optimo Music]

Buttechno – ‘Dub Hole Funkin’ [Incienso]

PTU – ‘Mstera’ [Trip]

Vladimir Dubyshkin – ‘Bellissimo’ [Trip]

Russell E.L. Butler – ‘Tree Frog Whistle’ [Spectral Sound]

Glyn Hendry – ‘Dexy’ [Poly Kicks]

Rian Treanor – ‘ATAXIA_D1’ [Planet Mu]

Lowtec – ‘Hotel D Europe’ [Avenue 66]

Duckett – ‘Who Needs The Dregs We Should Cut Off Their Legs (And Have Done)’ [Wisdom Teeth]

FIT Siegel & Kassem Mosse – ‘Saboten’ [FIT Sound]

Sias – ‘May 1932’ [Jheri Tracks]

FaltyDL – ‘Scream Acid’ [Blueberry Recordings]

AceMo – ‘Smooth Move’ [self-released]

Betonkust & Palmbomen II – ‘Bart’s Jam’ [Dekmantel]

Nkisi – ‘II’ [UIQ]

Gigi Galli – ‘9.99Mb (Techno Mix)’ [Clan Destine Records]

Voiski – ‘Taking Flight’ [Dolly]

Mikron – ‘NynIV’ [CPU Records]

Hoover1 – ‘Hoover1B’ [Hoover]

Machine Woman – ‘East Midlands Rave Tune’ [Take Away Jazz Records]

