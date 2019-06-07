Deep Inside: June 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside playlist delivers all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.

You can’t have failed to notice we’re in the midst of a full scale electro revival, but props must given to Special Request, Tracey and newcomer Bonka this month for finding thrilling, classy and “bowel-evacuating” spins on what it becoming a well-trodden template.

Elsewhere, Eliphino channeled ‘Cavity Job’-era Autechre on the crunchy ‘Disc Rhythm’ for Meda Fury, Karenn and Surgeon flew the flag for grimy UK warehouse techno, and Timothy Clerkin, Almaty and Dust-e-1 delivered some top class rave revivalism. Oh, and Floorplan and Finn dropped a few anthems you’ll be hearing everywhere this summer.

Listen to all that plus tracks from Batu, Kasper Marott, A Sagittariun, Lena Willikens, Flora FM, Alessandro Adriani and more via Spotify or Apple Music below, and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month. Buy the tracks via Buy Music Club.

Tracklist:

Finn – ‘Do What You Want Forever’ [Local Action]

My Girlfriend – ‘Modal’ [Apron]

Batu – ‘False Reeds’ [Timedance]

Flora FM – ‘Storm Cleaned’ [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

K-LONE – ‘Sine Language’ [Wisdom Teeth]

Lena Willikens – ‘Paredo (Megamix) [TAL]

Territroy – ‘Upside Down Sinner’ [Dekmantel UFO]

Alessandro Adriani – ‘Storm Trees’ [Stroboscopic Artefacts]

Tom Dicicco – ‘Laser Life’ [Cos_Mos]

Ciel – ‘Why Me?’ [Spectral Sound]

Eliphino – ‘Disc Rhythm’ [Meda Fury]

Bonka – ‘Pootek’ (ft. Solpara) [INTA]

Special Request – ‘SP4NN3R3D’ [Houndstooth]

Surgeon – ‘Raw Trax 2’ [Dynamic Tension]

Karenn – ‘Kind of Green’ [Voam]

Kasper Marott – ‘Sky Dreams’ [Kulør]

Floorplan – ‘So Glad’ [M-Plant]

Timothy Clerkin – ‘Unborn’ [Ransom Note]

Almaty – ‘Sonic Signature’ [Naive]

Dust-e-1 – ‘Open Sky’ [Dust World]

Kelly Lee Owens – ‘Let It Go’ [Smalltown Supersound]

Kangding Ray – ‘Predawn Qualia’ [ara]

Endamisi Salamisi – ‘Rentsel’ [Émotsiya]

A Sagittariun – ‘Watch The Skies!’ [Running Back]

Tracey – ‘TRR’ [Dial]

