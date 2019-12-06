Deep Inside: December 2019’s must-hear house and techno

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside playlist delivers all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.

We may be hurtling towards the end of the year (and the decade), but the past month has brought us one last crop of house and techno before we head into 2020, including what is probably the best Shed album since The Traveller, Shanti Celeste’s brilliant debut LP and killer return from Madteo.

Other highlights include a dream team-up between Joy Orbison and Overmono, Giant Swan’s debut album, a new EP from Japanese producer Yoshinori Hayashi and the welcome return of Andy Stott.

Listen to all that plus music from Function, Hiro Kone, Quirke, Facta, AceMoMa, Stenny and more via Spotify or Apple Music below, and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month. Buy the tracks via Buy Music Club.

Tracklist:

Theo Parrish – ‘This Is For You’ (Feat. Maurissa Rose) [Sound Signature]

Space Dimension Controller – ‘Sundown on Memory Point’ [R&S]

D.K. – ‘Code Breaker’ [Antinote]

Yoshinori Hayashi – ‘U’ [Smalltown Supersound]

Facta – ‘Scales + Measures’ [Wisdom Teeth]

Leon Vynehall – ‘I, Cavallo’ [Ninja Tune]

Joy Overmono – ‘Bromley’ [XL Recordings]

Shanti Celeste – ‘Infinitas’ [Peach Discs]

AceMoMa – ‘On Top’ [HAUS of ALTR]

Marcel Dettmann – ‘Eruq’ (Anthony Shake Shakir remix) [Bad Manners]

Moreno Ácido & Diogo – ‘Verde Grama’ [Holuzam]

Madteo – ‘Same Way (Interior Paramours Mix)’ [DDS]

HAAi – ‘Stop Looking At Me Swan’ [Mute]

Neville Watson – ‘Earthbound’ [Don’t Be Afraid]

Shed – ‘Menschen und Mauern’ [Ostgut Ton]

Giant Swan – ‘Pandaemonium’ [Keck]

Fumu – ‘Untitled 1’ [YOUTH]

Hiro Kone – ‘Fabrication of Silence’ [Dais]

Stenny – ‘Blind Corners’ [Ilian Tape]

Quirke – ‘Se Seven 7S’ [Whities]

Andy Stott – ‘It Should Be Us’ [Modern Love]

Function – ‘Sagittarius A (Right Ascension)’ [Tresor]

