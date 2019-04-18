Special Request announces “bowel-evacuating” new album, Vortex

It’s the first of four new Special Request albums.

Paul Woolford is releasing four new albums on Houndstooth under his Special Request alias, starting with the nine-track Vortex next month.

“I had a right fucking doss making this. Fuck all that conceptual guff m888,” Woolford says of the four albums. While only Vortex has been announced, we can expect “bowel-evacuating bangers”. Listen to ‘SP4NN3R3D’ below.

Vortex is Woolford’s first Special Request album since 2017’s Belief System, a similarly sprawling full-length that covered 23 tracks. It’s released on vinyl, CD and digital formats on May 31 – pre-order it from Houndstooth.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Belgian Entrance’

02. ‘SP4NN3R3D’

03. ‘Memory Lake’

04. ‘Fahrenheit 451’

05. ‘Ardkore Dolphin’

06. ‘Vortex 150’

07. ‘Levitation’

08. ‘Fett’

09. ‘A Gargantuan Melting Face Floating Effortlessly Through The Stratosphere’

