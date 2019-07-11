Deep Inside: July 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside playlist delivers all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.

Peak festival season is upon us, but that doesn’t mean the stream of music is drying up: this month we’ve got eagerly awaited returns from “deep reggaeton” pioneer DJ Python and hazy house master Anthony Naples alongside a new record from Delroy Edwards that recalls his killer early L.I.E.S. material.

Other highlights from the past month of digital house and techno include a slamming cut from Eris Drew, PTU’s ace debut album for Trip, dubbed-out rave bliss from Strategy, blissful deep house from Huey Mnemonic, a Leisure System debut from JakoJako and an ace new record from Call Super’s Ondo Fudd alias.

Listen to all that plus tracks from Toma Kami, FYI Chris, Stenny, Metrist, Hezziane, Special Request and more via Spotify or Apple Music below, and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month. Buy the tracks via Buy Music Club.

Tracklist:

DJ Python – ‘Timbrame’ [Dekmantel]

Toma Kami – ‘Aces’ [Livity Sound]

Strategy – ‘Tropical Storm [Idle Hands]

Claro Intelecto – ‘Messages’ [Delsin]

Anthony Naples – ‘Lucys’ [Fog FM]

Delroy Edwards – ‘Dubonnet’ [Apron]

FYI Chris – ‘Contact (Underground Track) [Rhythm Section International]

Huey Mnemonic – ‘Emissary’ [Vanity Press]

Eris Drew – ‘See You In Snow’ [Needs]

Stenny – ‘Stress Test’ [Ilian Tape]

October & Borai – ‘Fatal Rumba’ [Happy Skull]

Metrist – ‘Qaqq Ata’ [Timedance]

PTU – ‘Over’ [Trip]

Rhyw – ‘Biggest Bully’ [Fever AM]

JTC – ‘The Assembly’ [Bopside]

Hezziane – ‘KV-08’ [Cold Recordings]

Photonz – ‘Emerald City’ [Naive]

Special Request – ‘Entropy’ [Houndstooth]

Ondo Fudd – ‘The Mess’ [The Trilogy Tapes]

upsammy – ‘A Walk In Twilight [Die Orakel]

E L O N – ‘Pneumania’ [Left Hand Path]

JakoJako – ‘Resilienz’ [Leisure System]

Listen next: Deep Inside – June 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist