Deep Inside I by I 04.10.19

Deep Inside: October 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Image by: John Twells

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside playlist delivers all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.

This month’s playlist kicks off with a taste of cult New York producer Galcher Lustwerk’s new album for Ghostly International and makes its way through upcoming releases from Denis Sulta and Detroit veteran Waajeed.

Other highlights include India Jordan’s suitably titled ‘WARPER’, an inspired collaboration between Call Super and Parris, Aurora Halal’s first solo release in four years and freaky grooves from H_FUSION on The Death of Rave.

Listen to all that plus tracks from Jas Shaw, Ben Ritz, AQXDM, Special Request, Tribe of Colin, Complete Walkthru, Romaal Kultan and more via Spotify or Apple Music below, and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month. Buy the tracks via Buy Music Club.

Tracklist:

Galcher Lustwerk – ‘Cig Angel’ [Ghostly International]
Complete Walkthru – ‘Lean In’ [Numbers]
Stump Valley – ‘Proletarians in Space’ [Dekmantel]
H-FUSION – ‘Entity 11’ [The Death of Rave]
Romaal Kultan – ‘High and Mighty’ [YAM Recordings]
Molinaro – ‘Pneuma’ [Apron Records]
Jas Shaw – ‘Non-Caring Fabulousness’ [Delicacies]
Waajeed – ‘Let Your Love ft. Ideeyah, Desean Jones & Khristian Foreman’ [Deviation]
Denis Sulta – ‘Matthew Keeps Me Pirrie’ [Ninja Tune]
Tribe of Colin – ‘Alan’ [Honest Jon’s]
DJs Pareja – ‘Filtro’ [Honey Soundsystem Records]
Bakongo – ‘Goulbap’ [Dnuos Ytivil]
Piezo – ‘Waco’ [Wisdom Teeth]
Walton – ‘Rolla’ [Ilian Tape]
Air Max ’97 – ‘Ice Bridge’ [Timedance]
Mor Elian – ‘Radical Spectacular’ [Fever AM]
Call Super & Parris – ‘Chiseler’s Rush’ [Self-released]
Love Letters – ‘CMB’ [The Bunker New York]
Aurora Halal – ‘Liquiddity’ [Mutual Dreaming Recordings]
India Jordan – ‘WARPER’ [Local Action]
Mella Dee – ‘Techno Belter’ [Warehouse Music]
Ben Ritz – ‘Trope Insurance’ [Sweat Equity]
Ronan – ‘Star Fissure’ [Planet Euphorique]
Paula Temple – ‘Berlin (SØS Gunver Ryberg remix) [Noise Manifesto]
AQXDM – ‘Infrared’ [Houndstooth]
Special Request – ‘Shepperton Moon Landing’ [Houndstooth]

Scott Wilson is FACT’s tech editor. Find him on Twitter

Listen next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in September 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from Deep Inside

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp