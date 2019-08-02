Deep Inside: August 2019’s must-hear house and techno

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside playlist delivers all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.

This month, Bobby Analog, AceMoMa and Afrodeutsche all delivered their own unique spin on the well-worn template of classic Chicago house, while Karen Gwyer, Andras and Yu Su took 4/4 into more experimental territory.

Other highlights from the past month include Floating Points’ brilliant return to straight-up club music, Shawn Rudiman’s spacey EP for Tresor, slamming electro from Privacy and a Livity Sound debut for Bristol duo Cando.

Listen to all that plus tracks from Nina Kraviz, Rush Plus, Mix Mup, Exos, Yak and more via Spotify or Apple Music below, and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month. Buy the tracks via Buy Music Club.

Tracklist:

Bobby Analog – ‘Memory Sequence’ [Body Fusion]

AceMoMa – ‘Ethereal Stepping’ [Jenkem]

Afrodeutsche – ‘Make The Call’ [River Rapid]

Karen Gwyer – ‘Faces on Ankles’ [Don’t Be Afraid]

Yak – ‘Umbra’ [Version]

Yu Su – ‘Watermelon Woman’ [Technicolour]

Andras – ‘Rubber’ [Public Possession]

DJ Seinfeld – ‘Lilium’ [Young Ethics]

Privacy – ‘Slide Back’ [Klakson]

Cando – ‘Bleak’ [Dnous Ytivil]

Crump – ‘Charcoal’ [Idle Hands]

Pugilist – ‘Undulate’ [Whities]

Floating Points – ‘Les Alpx (Extended)’ [Ninja Tune]

Moonbow – ‘BNND WDTH’ [West Friends]

Shawn Rudiman – ‘Too Far Gone’ [Tresor]

Rush Plus – ‘Wave Runner’ [E-Missions]

Nina Kraviz – ‘I Want You’ [трип]

Ryan Elliott – ‘Snake Charmer’ [Faith Beat]

Exos – ‘Bingo’ [Planet X Recordings]

