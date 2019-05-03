Deep Inside: May 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside playlist delivers all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.

This month’s best house and techno cuts were dominated by newcomers and producers working on the fringes, such as De School resident Oceanic, New Atlantis founder India Jordan, “hard drum” figurehead NKC and Vancouver hardware duo Minimal Violence.

Meanwhile, L-Vis 1990 revived his ghetto house-referencing Dance System alias for his best record in years, Paula Temple released her searing debut album Edge of Everything, Peder Mannerfelt and Par Grindvik united for their first full release as as Aasthma and Lukid made a welcome return on Arcola.

Listen to all that plus tracks from Dan Curtin, Mella Dee, Lauren Flax, Minimal Violence, Laurel Halo, Mark and more via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month. Buy the tracks via Buy Music Club.

Tracklist:

Lukid – ‘The Clappers’ [Arcola]

Oceanic – ‘Yellow Cone (Unison)’ [Nous’klaer Audio]

Otik – ‘Actress’ [Regraded]

India Jordan – ‘DNT STP MY LV’ [Local Action]

Whodat & Viola Klein – ‘Funeral Song’ [Workshop]

Mind Safari – ‘Interstellar Communication’ [Rave Tuga]

Dan Curtin – ‘It’s What You Wanted’ [Dolly]

Physical Therapy – ‘Angel of the Morning’ [Allergy Season]

Tashi Wada with Yoshi Wada and Friends – ‘Niagara’ (Laurel Halo “Lilith” Mix) [RVNG Intl]

Mark – ‘Hats off to Herr H.’ [Unterton]

NKC – ‘Honest Drums’ [3024]

Zenker Brothers – ‘Sorting Peanuts’ [Ilian Tape]

Minimal Violence – ‘L.A.P’ [Technicolour]

Atlus – ‘Angus’ [Sulta Selects Silver Service]

Lauren Flax – ‘A Deeper Side of Jack’ [The Bunker NY]

Overland – ‘Anxiety’ [Naive]

Dance System – ‘Wind ‘Em Up’ [Monkeytown Records]

Mella Dee – ‘North Bridge’ [Warehouse Music]

Sleeparchive – ‘Wood’ [Tresor]

Aasthma – ‘Only the Appraiser’ [Aasthma]

SSTROM – ‘Drenched 3’ [Rösten]

Paula Temple – ‘Dimension Jumping’ [Noise Manifesto]

Shedbug – ‘There’s Hope For You Yet’ [Lobster Theremin]

