Amaarae – Against The Clock

Watch Amaarae lay a Solange-inspired R&B track in 10 minutes.

This week’s episode of Against The Clock takes us to Accra, Ghana, where New York-born alternative R&B singer, songwriter, producer and engineer Amaarae took on the challenge of making a track in 10 minutes. Only using a DIY recording setup at her home studio, she laid down a beat and vocals to make what she describes as a Solange-inspired track.

Amaarae’s latest independent release, ‘Spend Some Time’ ft. Wande Coal, is available to buy now.

Filmed by: Mia Zur-Szpiro

