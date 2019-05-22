Music for saunas.

We visited Tokyo for this week’s episode of Against The Clock, where experimental hero and unlikely Diplo co-sign 食品まつり a.k.a Foodman took on the challenge of making a track in 10 minutes. In case working under pressure wasn’t enough to break a sweat, he took us to an actual sauna – not for relaxation, but inspiration.

“I think sauna is a genre in itself,” he told us. “Electronic and any music has a lot of genres that are influenced by trance [or] drugs and I personally think sauna is a contemporary psychedelic culture”.

Foodman’s latest release for Mad Decent, the ODOODO EP, is available to buy now.

Filmed by: Sam King

