食品まつり, aka Foodman, returns to Mad Decent with ODOODO EP

Listen to a new track, ‘Moyashi Kids’, now.

Yokohama-based producer 食品まつり, aka Foodman, blends footwork, minimal electronics and sound collage on ODOODO, his new EP for Mad Decent.

According to the label, the seven-track EP encompasses “rhythmic ambient, trap, slow-tempo house, dub and more” channelled through the producer’s “juke and footwork experimentations”. Listen to a new track, ‘Moyashi Kids’, now.

ODOODO will be available digitally and on limited edition cassette on March 29 via Mad Decent. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Dege’

02. ‘Funiki’

03. ‘246’ [Feat. Ryuw]

04. ‘Moyashi Kids’

05. ‘Otokogi’

06. ‘Fue’

07. ‘Colosseum’

Read next: Mars89 names Foodman as one to watch in the Japanese underground music scene