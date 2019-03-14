食品まつり, aka Foodman, returns to Mad Decent with ODOODO EP

By , Mar 14 2019

Listen to a new track, ‘Moyashi Kids’, now.

Yokohama-based producer 食品まつり, aka Foodman, blends footwork, minimal electronics and sound collage on ODOODO, his new EP for Mad Decent.

According to the label, the seven-track EP encompasses “rhythmic ambient, trap, slow-tempo house, dub and more” channelled through the producer’s “juke and footwork experimentations”. Listen to a new track, ‘Moyashi Kids’, now.

ODOODO will be available digitally and on limited edition cassette on March 29 via Mad Decent. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist: 

01. ‘Dege’
02. ‘Funiki’
03. ‘246’ [Feat. Ryuw]
04. ‘Moyashi Kids’
05. ‘Otokogi’
06. ‘Fue’
07. ‘Colosseum’

Read next: Mars89 names Foodman as one to watch in the Japanese underground music scene

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Diskotopia shares free compilation featuring Foodman and Mars89

Jan 3 2019

Diskotopia shares free compilation featuring Foodman and Mars89
Foodman links up with Sun Araw to release new album, Aru Otoko No Densetsu

Jul 17 2018

Foodman links up with Sun Araw to release new album, Aru Otoko...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+