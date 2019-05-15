rRoxymore – Against The Clock

rRoxymore builds an ambient house track at her home studio.

On this week’s episode of Against The Clock we head to Berlin, where we challenge Montpellier-raised “house freestyler” rRoxymore to make a track in 10 minutes. In a departure from her typical style, she laid down the body of an ambient house track, using a club-ready setup of drum machines and synths via Ableton Live.

Catch rRoxymore on FACT’s stage at this year’s Junction 2 festival on Friday, June 7 – grab tickets here. Buy rRoxymore’s remix of Hans Joachim Burgert’s ‘Zeit Splatter’ through The Vinyl Factory store.

Filmed by: Frank Zerban

