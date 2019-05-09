Shlohmo – Against The Clock

The Wedidit Collective producer proves why there’s nothing better than a bit of Tommy Wright III.

LA beat scene mainstay and Wedidit Collective founder Shlohmo, aka Henry Laufer, has been making atmospheric, smoked-out beats since 2010. It should therefore come as no surprise that when tasked with building an instrumental in just 10 minutes, he makes it look easy.

Watch as he lays down a melody that could have been plucked straight from his apocalyptic new album, The End, a seismic bassline courtesy of his Prophet ’08 and some “fucking gritty cowbell” in the form of a ferocious Tommy Wright III sample because, to quote Laufer, “there’s nothing better, really”.

Filmed by: Jesse Orral

Watch next: Rvdical The Kid – Against The Clock