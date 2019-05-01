Rvdical The Kid – Against The Clock

Refreshing, tropical beats custom-built for the summer heat.

US and Beninise producer Rvdical The Kid made a splash back in 2015 with his debut project, Carte Blanche, an album that effortlessly blended the groove of Fela Kuti, the hard-hitting percussion of J Dilla and the intricate production techniques of LA beat scene linchpin Flying Lotus.

Now based in Ghana, Rvdical The Kid is gearing up for the release of his second album, Little Planet, which features artists and vocalists from Accra, the location of his current base of operations. Watch as he lays down a refreshing, tropical beat custom-built for the summer heat in just 10 minutes.

