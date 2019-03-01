Solange releases new album, When I Get Home

A love letter to her native Houston.

Solange has released a new album, When I Get Home.

The follow-up to her 2016 album, A Seat At The Table, arrives after the singer teased new music, images and a tracklist on her newly launched BlackPlanet account.

When I Get Home features contributions from a wide array of artists, including Panda Bear, Earl Sweatshirt, Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti, Standing On The Corner, The-Dream, Dev Hynes, Cassie, Sampha, Pharrell and more.

Additional highlights from the album’s long list of contributors include The Internet’s Steve Lacey, super producer Metro Boomin and Houston legends Scarface and Devin the Dude.

When I Get Home is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Things I Imagined’

02. ‘S McGregor (Interlude)’

03. ‘Down With The Clique’

04. ‘Way to the Show’

05. ‘Can I Hold The Mic (Interlude)’

06. ‘Stay Flo’

07. ‘Dreams’

08. ‘Nothing Without Intention (Interlude)’

09. ‘Almeda’

10. ‘Time (Is)’

11. ‘My Skin My Logo’

12. ‘We Deal With The Freak’n (Intermission)’

13. ‘Jerrod’

14. ‘Binz’

15. ‘Beltway’

16. ‘Exit Scott (Interlude)’

17. ‘Sound of Rain’

18. ‘Not Screwed! (Interlude)’

19. ‘I’m a Witness’

Read next: The 50 best albums of 2018