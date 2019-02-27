An new album may well be on the way.

Yesterday (February 27) Solange tweeted out the link to her newly launched profile on long-running African-American social media platform BlackPlanet.

find me on black planet !! 🖤🖤 https://t.co/HUFJxjhtuY

black planet 4 evaaa ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5XgucUBPXC — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 26, 2019

Her new page features a selection of photos, GIFs and a list of tour dates, including her appearances at Lovebox Festival, Parklife Festival, Primavera Sound Barcelona and Porto, Bonnaroo and more.

The profile has sparked speculation amongst her fans that a follow-up to 2016’s A Seat at the Table may be imminent, something she hinted at in an interview with The New York Times Style Magazine last year.

Solange about to drop the New New Testament out here — SULI. (@Sulaiman_) February 27, 2019

i am so excited for new SOLANGE — Brody Brown (@mrbrodybrown) February 27, 2019

i can’t even imagine what solange’s new album is going to sound like. what are the lyrics going to address? the content? i’m shook. — nadirah (@hinadirah) February 27, 2019

Read next: The 50 best albums of 2018