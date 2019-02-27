Solange launches profile on long-running social media platform BlackPlanet

By , Feb 27 2019
Solange

Image via: Max Hirschberger/BlackPlanet

An new album may well be on the way.

Yesterday (February 27) Solange tweeted out the link to her newly launched profile on long-running African-American social media platform BlackPlanet.

Her new page features a selection of photos, GIFs and a list of tour dates, including her appearances at Lovebox Festival, Parklife Festival, Primavera Sound Barcelona and Porto, Bonnaroo and more.

The profile has sparked speculation amongst her fans that a follow-up to 2016’s A Seat at the Table may be imminent, something she hinted at in an interview with The New York Times Style Magazine last year.

