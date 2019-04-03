L-Vis 1990 revives Dance System alias with Wind ‘Em Up EP

Infectious house belters from the Night Slugs co-founder.

After a five-year hiatus producer James Connolly, aka L-Vis 1990, has returned to his Dance System alias with a new EP.

Wind ‘Em Up takes cues from Dance Mania and Relief Records, featuring four infectious house belters designed specifically with the dancefloor in mind. Listen to a new track, ‘Heeez Baaad’, now.

Connolly debuted the house-centric alias in 2014 with the self-titled Dance System EP, before releasing the System Preferences EP on Ultramajic the following year.

Wind ‘Em Up drops on April 12 via Monkeytown Records. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Wind ‘Em Up’

02. ‘Heeez Baaad’

03. ‘That’s That Shit’

04. ‘Body’

