Björk releases new single ‘The Gate’ on “very limited” edition 12″ vinyl

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Last month, Björk announced that her new album will be “coming out very soon”, but offered few further clues beyond a mysterious pre-order link.

However, the Icelandic singer has now revealed the first release from that forthcoming album, with new single ‘The Gate’ set to be released later this month.

new single the gate – out digitally september 18 & on single-sided 12” vinyl on september 22

pre-order here: https://t.co/OBEtVwV7He pic.twitter.com/yjVFUrXIAt — björk (@bjork) September 5, 2017

The listing is accompanied by a quote from Björk, who says, “‘The Gate’ is essentially a love song, but I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way. Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love – but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word.”

According to the label, the single-sided 12″ will be released in a “very limited run” on September 22. Pressed on heavyweight vinyl at The Vinyl Factory, you can click here to pre-order your copy.

