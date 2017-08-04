Björk says new album is her “Tinder record”

Björk reveals some of the themes of her next album in a new interview.

Björk has given some hints about the content of her next album in a recent interview with Dazed, saying that it is her “Tinder record.”

Her 2015 album Vulnicura was inspired by the break-up of her marriage to artist Matthew Barney, but the as-yet-untitled follow-up will be about dating and “being in love”.

“Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia,” she says. “I mean, it’s real. It’s when the dream becomes real.”

“I set myself up with the last album being a heartbreak album, so everyone’s gonna be like, ‘Are you married?’ with this one. But… it’s too fragile still. I think, if I could, I’d just say this is my dating album. Let’s just leave it there.”

Björk’s Vulnicura follow-up was announced earlier this week via a handwritten note, and sees her work once again with Venezuelan artist Arca, which she says in the interview is the “strongest musical relationship [she’s] had”. [via Pitchfork]

