Hear Florentino’s Fragmentos EP featuring Bad Gyal and Ms. Nina

The producer signed to Mixpak last summer.

Manchester-based producer Florentino has released Fragmentos, a new EP on Mixpak which you can stream in full below.

Best known for his work with Swing Ting, Fragmentos is the producer’s first proper release on Mixpak after dropping a remix of Jubilee’s ‘Wine Up’ last summer.

The EP includes collaborations with Argentinian vocalist Ms. Nina and Barcelona’s Bad Gyal, whose breakout single ‘Jacaranda’ was our favorite song of 2017. Earlier this year, Florentino produced tracks for Bad Gyal’s debut mixtape Worldwide Angel.

Fragmentos is out now via Mixpak. Order it here and revisit Florentino’s FACT mix below.