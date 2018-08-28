The producers will release the project on Lucy’s Stroboscopic Artefacts label.

Experimental techno producers Lucy and Rrose have teamed up under the collaborative moniker The Lotus Eaters to announce their debut album Desatura.

The LP will be released via Lucy’s experimental techno label Stroboscopic Artefacts on October 5 and explores “themes of physical density, emptiness and space”, says a press release.

Desatura follows two EPs from the duo, 2016’s The Lotus Eaters, also released on Stroboscopic Artefacts, and this year’s The Lotus Eaters II, released on Rrose’s lable Eaux.

The Lotus Eaters will debut their live act at the Stroboscopic Artefacts showcase at ADE 2018 in Amsterdam, check out the event here.

The LP will be available as a double 12″, on CD and digital formats and is available to preorder here. Check out the cover art, tracklist and Lucy’s relentless FACT mix below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Anchor’

02. ‘Marrow’

03. ‘Diamond’

04. ‘Decanter’

05. ‘Eat Eat Eat’

06. ‘The Idea of North’

07. ‘Under the Benches’

08. ‘Foul Winds’

09. ‘A Third Man’

10. ‘And Then There Were None’

