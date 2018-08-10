Deep Inside: August 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside column is back in the form of a new playlist, delivering all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.

We’re in the middle of a global heatwave, so fittingly, this month’s playlist leads with a clutch of summer heaters: Gnork’s ‘Yoga on E’ taken from his latest outing on Lone’s Magicwire label, Analog Tara’s ‘Propulsion’ from her first record in 15 years – the excellent Fundamentals EP on 1432 R – and ‘Controller’, by new talent Channel Tres.

On an electro, synthwave and all-round weird shit tip there’s a grotty, Bunker-inspired highlight from Helena Hauff’s new album Qualm, one of the best tracks from Powell’s previously vinyl-only New Beta series, E. Myers’ anthemic ‘I Am Alive’, icy 808-led sounds from Tracey and Lord of the Isles, DJ Richard’s John Carpenter-esque ‘Vanguard’ and slow-wave chug from Patricia Kokett.

Also: Phase Fatale gives EBM a stern Berlin makeover on ‘Reverse Fall’, E-Saggila gives us ‘Brunette Cistern’ the hard-as-nails highlight from her new album, Serena Butler gets dubby on Stroboscopic Artefacts, Anastasia Kristensen takes techno into abstract places on her remix of Special Request and Bambounou shows how much he’s evolved from the 50 Weapons days with his nw record on Don’t DJ’s Disk label.

As ever, not everything is available on streaming services, so special mention to object blue’s REX EP for Let’s Go Swimming (is it techno? club? it doesn’t matter, it’s brilliant) and the new Chekov jam on Cong Burn’s latest V/A EP.

Listen to August’s picks via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month.

Tracklist:

01. Gnork – ‘Yoga on E’ [Magicwire]

Buy vinyl/digital

02. Analog Tara – ‘Propulsion’ [1432 R]

Buy vinyl/digital

03. Channel Tres – ‘Controller’ [GODMODE]

Buy digital

04. Deadboy – ‘Ryuichi’ [UTTU]

Buy vinyl/digital

05. DJ Boring – ‘Exotic Feelin” [Shall Not Fade]

Buy vinyl/digital

06. LT – ‘Untitled (Chesney) [Rhythm Section International]

Buy vinyl/digital

07. LooseWomen – ‘Unstable In The Stables’ [Grade 10]

Buy vinyl/digital

08. Wheelman – ‘Signal’ [Don’t Be Afraid]

Buy vinyl/digital

09. E. Myers – ‘I Am Alive’ [Unknown Label]

Buy vinyl/digital

10. Tracey – ‘Transit’ [Intergraded]

Buy vinyl/digital

11. Bergsonist – ‘Fidel Gastro’ [Where To Now?]

Buy vinyl/digital

12. Lord of the Isles – ‘Irafas’ [Lone Romantic]

Buy vinyl

13. Dez Williams – ‘Failnot’ [Bedouin Records]

Buy vinyl/digital

14. DJ Richard – ‘Vanguard’ [Dial]

Buy vinyl

15. Patricia Kokett – ‘Serpiente’ [Knekelhuis]

Buy vinyl/digital

16. Powell – ‘Rudeboy, Let’s Funk’ [Diagonal/XL Recordings]

Buy vinyl

17. Helena Hauff – ‘Hyper-Intelligent Genetically Enriched Cyborg’ [Ninja Tune]

Buy vinyl/digital

18. Nathan Micay – ‘Beginning Ballads’ [Whities]

Buy vinyl/digital

19. Voiski – ‘Careless as a Palm – Reinforced’ [Super 95]

Buy CD/digital

20. Phase Fatale – ‘Reverse Fall’ [Ostgut Ton]

Buy vinyl/digital

21. E-Saggila – ‘Brunette Cistern’ [Bank Records NYC]

Buy vinyl/digital

22. PTU – ‘Castor and Pollux’ [трип]

Buy vinyl/digital

23. Bambounou – ‘Kosovo Hardcore’ [Disk]

Buy digital

24. Special Request – ‘Tiresias’ (Anastasia Kristensen Rework) [Houndstooth]

Buy vinyl/digital

25. Serena Butler – ‘Science Is Not An Expression But A Suspension Of Gender’ [Stroboscopic Artefacts]

Buy vinyl/digital

26. Contakt – ‘Second Shift’ [Styles Upon Styles]

Buy vinyl/digital

27. Chevel – ‘In A Rush’ [Enklav]

Buy digital

28. Khotin – ‘Planet B’ [Khotin Industries]

Buy cassette/digital

Read next: Deep Inside – July 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist