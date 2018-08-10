Deep Inside: August 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside column is back in the form of a new playlist, delivering all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.
We’re in the middle of a global heatwave, so fittingly, this month’s playlist leads with a clutch of summer heaters: Gnork’s ‘Yoga on E’ taken from his latest outing on Lone’s Magicwire label, Analog Tara’s ‘Propulsion’ from her first record in 15 years – the excellent Fundamentals EP on 1432 R – and ‘Controller’, by new talent Channel Tres.
On an electro, synthwave and all-round weird shit tip there’s a grotty, Bunker-inspired highlight from Helena Hauff’s new album Qualm, one of the best tracks from Powell’s previously vinyl-only New Beta series, E. Myers’ anthemic ‘I Am Alive’, icy 808-led sounds from Tracey and Lord of the Isles, DJ Richard’s John Carpenter-esque ‘Vanguard’ and slow-wave chug from Patricia Kokett.
Also: Phase Fatale gives EBM a stern Berlin makeover on ‘Reverse Fall’, E-Saggila gives us ‘Brunette Cistern’ the hard-as-nails highlight from her new album, Serena Butler gets dubby on Stroboscopic Artefacts, Anastasia Kristensen takes techno into abstract places on her remix of Special Request and Bambounou shows how much he’s evolved from the 50 Weapons days with his nw record on Don’t DJ’s Disk label.
As ever, not everything is available on streaming services, so special mention to object blue’s REX EP for Let’s Go Swimming (is it techno? club? it doesn’t matter, it’s brilliant) and the new Chekov jam on Cong Burn’s latest V/A EP.
Listen to August’s picks via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month.
Tracklist:
01. Gnork – ‘Yoga on E’ [Magicwire]
Buy vinyl/digital
02. Analog Tara – ‘Propulsion’ [1432 R]
Buy vinyl/digital
03. Channel Tres – ‘Controller’ [GODMODE]
Buy digital
04. Deadboy – ‘Ryuichi’ [UTTU]
Buy vinyl/digital
05. DJ Boring – ‘Exotic Feelin” [Shall Not Fade]
Buy vinyl/digital
06. LT – ‘Untitled (Chesney) [Rhythm Section International]
Buy vinyl/digital
07. LooseWomen – ‘Unstable In The Stables’ [Grade 10]
Buy vinyl/digital
08. Wheelman – ‘Signal’ [Don’t Be Afraid]
Buy vinyl/digital
09. E. Myers – ‘I Am Alive’ [Unknown Label]
Buy vinyl/digital
10. Tracey – ‘Transit’ [Intergraded]
Buy vinyl/digital
11. Bergsonist – ‘Fidel Gastro’ [Where To Now?]
Buy vinyl/digital
12. Lord of the Isles – ‘Irafas’ [Lone Romantic]
Buy vinyl
13. Dez Williams – ‘Failnot’ [Bedouin Records]
Buy vinyl/digital
14. DJ Richard – ‘Vanguard’ [Dial]
Buy vinyl
15. Patricia Kokett – ‘Serpiente’ [Knekelhuis]
Buy vinyl/digital
16. Powell – ‘Rudeboy, Let’s Funk’ [Diagonal/XL Recordings]
Buy vinyl
17. Helena Hauff – ‘Hyper-Intelligent Genetically Enriched Cyborg’ [Ninja Tune]
Buy vinyl/digital
18. Nathan Micay – ‘Beginning Ballads’ [Whities]
Buy vinyl/digital
19. Voiski – ‘Careless as a Palm – Reinforced’ [Super 95]
Buy CD/digital
20. Phase Fatale – ‘Reverse Fall’ [Ostgut Ton]
Buy vinyl/digital
21. E-Saggila – ‘Brunette Cistern’ [Bank Records NYC]
Buy vinyl/digital
22. PTU – ‘Castor and Pollux’ [трип]
Buy vinyl/digital
23. Bambounou – ‘Kosovo Hardcore’ [Disk]
Buy digital
24. Special Request – ‘Tiresias’ (Anastasia Kristensen Rework) [Houndstooth]
Buy vinyl/digital
25. Serena Butler – ‘Science Is Not An Expression But A Suspension Of Gender’ [Stroboscopic Artefacts]
Buy vinyl/digital
26. Contakt – ‘Second Shift’ [Styles Upon Styles]
Buy vinyl/digital
27. Chevel – ‘In A Rush’ [Enklav]
Buy digital
28. Khotin – ‘Planet B’ [Khotin Industries]
Buy cassette/digital
