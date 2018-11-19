Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh to release acid house album

The author has revealed details about his debut album.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has revealed plans to release an acid house album.

Welsh intends the album to be a “counterblast” to the current dance music scene, which he perceives to be “joyless”. According to The Scottish Sun, the writer aims “to inject fun and humour in his acid house tracks”, and sings on some in a German accent.

Discussing his first foray into music, Welsh explained: “It’s not really banging, full-on mad stuff, but it’s a lot of classic acid house — swirling effects and noises and boomy basslines. Some of it is pretty groovy.”

“Hopefully people are going to jump around and have a bop, but you’re not going to have your ears bleeding. And you’re not going to want to be stripped to the waist, salivating and banging your head off the floor.”

The album’s release date has not yet been released.

