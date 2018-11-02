Deep Inside: November 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside column is back in the form of a new playlist, delivering all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.

It’s probably considered bad form to include more than one track from a label in one playlist, but this month it was necessary thanks to some obscenely good music courtesy of Whities, Glass Talk Records and Naive, the label from Lisbon’s Violet (whose contribution to Moxie’s latest On Loop compilation also makes an appearance).

Whities dropped two of its “Blue” 12″s this month, featuring wonky house and techno from four relatively fresh faces: Laksa, BFTT, E-Talking (no connection to Soulwax, but a new alias for one half of Nummer) and De School resident upsammy. Octo Octa and Eris Drew’s breaky two-hander of ecstatic rave gems on Naive should be at the top of everyone’s record shopping list this month while Gramrcy and Gaunt’s killer 12″ on Glass Talk is one for those who like their techno with extra bass.

Also appearing on this month’s playlist are feelgood heaters from Finn and Cromby, crunchy techno from LDY OSC. and Nick Klein on two of New York’s best labels, scuzzy LDN house jams from Brassfoot and Steven Julien, junglist revisions from Overmono, Mickey Pearce and Forest Drive West, a certified banger from Aardvarck on Four Tet’s Text label, Detroit sounds from Ectomorph and more.

Listen to November’s picks via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month.

Tracklist:

01. Octo Octa – ‘Beam Me Up (To The Goddess Mix) [Naive]

02. Violet – Antifa Beats [On Loop]

03. Eris Drew – Hold Me (T4T Embrace Mix) [Naive]

04. Finn – Dance Music Has Betrayed Us All [Local Action]

05. Cromby – Barneymania [Sulta Selects Silver Service]

06. DJ Kush Boogie – ‘Dancers Cut (Flute Mix)’ [Lobster Theremin]

07. Brassfoot – ‘Followers Fate’ [Don’t Be Afraid]

08. Steven Julien – Blk808 [Apron]

09. Taraval – ‘Aardvark’ [Text]

10. upsammy – ‘Vacate or Annihilate’ [Whities]

11. Overmono – ‘Daisy Chain’ [Poly Kicks]

12. Stephen Lopkin – ‘Fridays at Pure’ [M>O>S Recordings]

13. Laksa – ‘It Feels Like I’ve Been Here Before’ [Whities]

14. LDY OSC. – ‘Chekechant’ [The Bunker NY]

15. E-Talking – ‘Telephone Rose’ [Whities]

16. Nick Klein – ‘Pushing Your Luck’ [Bank NYC]

17. BFTT – ‘Kueen’ [Whities]

18. Gaunt – ‘Neeueee’ [Glass Talk Records]

19. Mickey Pearce – ‘Jungle’ [Box Of Toys]

20. Forest Drive West – ‘Cut and Run’ [Livity Sound]

21. Gramrcy – ‘Settlement’ [Glass Talk Records]

22. Mariel Ito – ‘Approach’ [R&S]

23. Contactless – ‘Downpour’ [Unknown To The Unknown]

24. FaltyDL – ‘Hype Acid’ [Hypercolour]

25. Ectomorph – ‘Stalker’ [Interdimensional Transmissions]

26. Vril – ‘Haus (Rework)’ [Delsin]

27. Ross From Friends – ‘High Energy’ [Ostgut Ton]

28. Francis Harris – ‘Recital of Facts’ [Scissor & Thread]

