Swedish electronic duo FLORA take us inside their studio

AnnaMelina and Varg show us how they make their music.

FLORA is the duo of Swedish singer and producer AnnaMelina, and Varg, best known as a member of Swedish techno and experimental collective Northern Electronics.

The pair bonded over their love of analog gear, and together they’ve explored dreamy ambient music, dark pop and even brooding Auto-Tuned R&B ballads with variety of synths and vintage instruments.

We visited the duo’s studio in Sweden to get a closer look at the production methods behind their unique collaboration.

