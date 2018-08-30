Fever Ray producer Christoffer Berg takes us inside his stunning Gothenburg studio

A synth haven in the heart of Sweden.

Christoffer Berg may not be a familiar name but you’ve most likely heard his work: as well production and engineering for Depeche Mode, he’s worked extensively with both The Knife and Fever Ray.

We were given the opportunity to visit his Gothenburg studio and jumped at the chance, having heard rumors of his one-of-a-kind synth collection, which includes one of the very first synthesizers made in Europe.

Christoffer also took us next door into Svenska Grammofon Studion, a famous recording space that counts Foals, The Hives and Jose Gonzales among the artists who have made music inside it.

Check out more photos below

