Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll shows us how he keeps the classic sound of rave alive
The veteran producer mixes the vintage with the cutting edge as he shows us his Brighton studio and live setup.
Earlier this year rave pioneers Orbital – the British electronic duo made up of brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll – returned with their first studio album in six years, Monsters Exist.
Whilst preparing for a string of live dates in the US and UK, Paul took the time to show us how he keeps the classic sound of rave alive with a combination of state-of-the-art samplers, classic synths and vintage gear.
