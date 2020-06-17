Series, In The Studio I by I 17.06.20

How Barker built a plate reverb for percussive experiments

Behind the scenes of Barker’s blissful techno.

Last year, FACT visited the studio of Ostgut Ton and Leisure System producer Barker to film him going Against The Clock. While we were there, he let us in on some of the secrets of his process, including an impressive plate reverb that he built for just €150.

The plate reverb, which is mounted on the back wall of his studio, cost him roughly the same amount as a good reverb plugin but makes for a far more impressive tool. He pairs it with solenoid percussion powered by dadamachines’ automat toolkit.

Barker also showed us how he uses Elektron’s Octatrack for chord sequencing and how the Nord Drum can be used to create melodic percussion.

Barker’s debut album Utility is available now on Ostgut Ton.

Filmed by Frank Zerban, John Twells and Henry Bruce-Jones

Watch next: Against The Clock: Barker

Share this story

More from Series

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp