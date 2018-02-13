Byron The Aquarius shows how to get more funk out of your synth

Funkadelic keys in a flash.

Byron The Aquarius is a master of Roland’s classic Juno-106 synth, as he proved on his recent Against The Clock episode. After he finished the challenge, we asked him for his tips on using the instrument – specifically how he gets his keys sounding so funky.

The solution to getting Funkadelic-style sounds with any synth – not just the Juno-106 – as Byron explains, is a lot easier than you might think. See how he does it above and revisit his Against the Clock here.

Watch next: Joe Hertz gives a quick masterclass on the Access Virus TI2 synth