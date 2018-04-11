Dupri – Against The Clock

The West Coast producer goes Against The Clock.

Dupri – also known as GotDamnitDupri – is a member of League Of Starz, the West Coast production crew formed by Donte Blacksher, Tony Storey, Sorry Jaynari and more. He’s also got some tight production credits under his belt: Mozzy, G Perico, YFN Lucci and Dallas MC Cuban Doll are just some of the rappers he’s made beats for.

Given his impressive credentials, we thought he’d make the perfect candidate for our Against The Clock series, so we hooked up with him at his studio in LA where he made one of his signature FL Studio trap beats in just 10 minutes without even breaking a sweat, enlisting previous ATC guest Sorry Jaynari to help. Turn the volume up, press play and enjoy.

