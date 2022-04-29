Fact’s Spring/Summer ’22 issue features four covers and launches in tandem with our new exhibition, Future Shock.

Championing the new wave of electronic artists bridging the physical and virtual worlds, the new issue of Fact’s print edition is available now featuring four cover stars: Caterina Barbieri, Klein, Ivan Michael Blackstock and Malibu, with photography by Gabriel Moses, Jim C. Nedd, Furmaan Ahmed and Igor Pjörrt.

Fact’s third issue also features exclusive original contributions from artists including UVA, Weirdcore, Actual Objects and Tavares Strachan, as well as features exploring the work of Lyra Pramuk, Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster and visual collective Tundra.

The new issue is published in tandem with Future Shock, a new exhibition curated by Fact now open at London’s 180 Studios, 180 The Strand. The exhibition, which runs until 28 August 2022, features several artists featured in the new issue, with original commissions from Actual Objects, Caterina Barbieri and Weirdcore.

Future Shock, which features 14 leading international artists and collectives working at the cutting-edge of audio-visual technology, transforms 180 Studios’ subterranean spaces through mesmerising and pioneering digital technology – from generative and interactive algorithms, AI and 3-D digital mapping, to spellbinding laser work, holographic projections and ground-breaking electronic music.

Fact’s Spring/Summer ’22 issue is available now and will be distributed internationally by WhiteCirc. It can be bought direct from The Vinyl Factory’s online shop, from Boutique Mags or from selected stockists. It can also be purchased at Future Shock.

Tickets for Future Shock are available here.

Stockists:



180 The Strand, London

Artwords, Broadway, London

Artwords, Riv St, London

Barbican News, London

Charlotte St News, London

Good News, London

Magazine Brighton, Brighton

MagCulture, London

Magma, Cov Garden, London

Magnum News, London

Phonica Records, London

Rainbow News, London

Rare Mags, Stockport

Stack Mags, London

Unearthed Sounds, Poole

Unique Magazines, Newcastle

Village, Leeds

Actual Source, Provo

Amen, Madrid

Athenaeum, Amsterdam

Basheer Graphic, Singapore

Eslite, Taiwan

Garage, Moscow

Podipisne, St Petersburg

Gudberg Nerger, Hamburg

LMDS, Shanghai

More More Artbook, Shanghai

Odd Kiosk, Barcelona

Papercut, Stockholm

Post Nothing, Bogota

Print Matters, Zurich

Readallion, Kyiv

Reading Room, Milan

Rosa Wolf, Berlin

Sendpoints, China

Skylight Books, LA

Smoke Signals, San Francisco

Top Hat & Tales, Faversham

Tonic UK, London

Journals, Sydney

Mag Nation, Melbourne

IMS Stadsfeestzaal, Antwerp

IMS Kaasrui, Antwerp

IMS, Hasselt

Megusta Utrecht, Netherlands

Magalleria, Bath

Marsell Paradiso, Milan

Barnes Noble (Various) USA

Books a Million (Various) USA

Allscript, Singapore

Read next: Future Shock now open at 180 Studios with new immersive works by Caterina Barbieri, UVA, Weirdcore, Gaika, Romain Gavras, Ryoichi Kurokawa and more