Pac-Man is coming to Ableton Live

By , Jun 14 2017

Image via: Isotonik/Facebook

No, it’s not April 1.

Pac-Man is coming to Ableton Live, thanks to a new Max for Live device developed by Isotonik Studios.

Isotonik hasn’t offered much information on the forthcoming tool beyond a sneak preview on Facebook, but it forms part of its Arcade Series, which currently includes generative sequencers based on Asteroids, Tetris and Pong.

It appears as if Isotonik’s Pac-Man device will be centred around the game’s ghosts, with the interface featuring a control to affect their individual speed, which seems to be linked to variables like note velocity and length.

There’s no release date for the Pac-Man device yet, but the other devices in Isotonik’s Arcade Series are available as a pack for $33.13/£25.99. Check out a video of the Asteroids sequencer below. [via Ask.Audio]

Read next: 7 innovative VST synths for making cutting-edge sounds

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Ableton’s new Beat Tools pack includes all you need to make hip-hop beats

Feb 22 2017

Ableton's Beat Tools pack includes all you need to make hip-hop...
This free Ableton Live pack lets you use the grooves from any Radiohead song in your tracks

Feb 13 2017

This free Ableton pack lets you use the grooves from any...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+