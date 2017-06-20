Roland and Studio Electronics team up on SE-02 analog Boutique synth

An all-new analog synth from Roland.

Roland has unveiled the latest in its line of Boutique synths, an instrument designed in collaboration with US synth company Studio Electronics.

Unlike previous models in Roland’s Boutique series, which offered compact reissues of classics such as the TB-303 and Jupiter-8 synths, the SE-02 is an original three-oscillator synth.

It also contains real analog circuits, as opposed to the analog modelling technology found inside Roland’s earlier Boutiques and AIRA synths.

As well as featuring extensive controls on the front panel and a built-in step sequencer, the SE-02 has control voltage and gate inputs on the rear along with trigger in and out for connecting to other analog gear.

According to Synthtopia, the SE-02 is expected to cost just $499.99. A release date has yet to be confirmed but it should be arriving “soon” – find out more at the Roland website.

Read next: Buying your first synth: What to consider and where to get the best deals