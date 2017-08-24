E.M.M.A’s Producergirls workshop launches Kickstarter campaign to go nationwide

Help take Producergirls across the UK.

London artist E.M.M.A. has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help take her free music production classes for girls outside the capital and into cities across the UK.

Producergirls launched last year with the help of FL Studio makers Image-Line, but the collective, which also includes Hyperdub’s Ikonika, Glasgow producer Nightwave and grime artists Dexplicit and P Jam, needs help to expand.

The collective is looking to raise £2,000 through the campaign to cover the costs of travel and give opportunities to those outside the capital. E.M.M.A. also wants to enlist local artists at every city they visit to help grow local scenes.

“We’ve done three workshops in London (including one at the Tate Modern) and another in Glasgow, since the start of 2016,” E.M.M.A. explains on Kickstarter.

“We don’t have any funding as it’s just been self-starting, direct action with a few like-minded producers. It’s a skill sharing, supportive environment for girls who want to learn but have not yet had the opportunity, funds or connections to do so.”

“In order for it to continue and get outside of London around the UK and make a real difference to the game, we need this Kickstarter to help cover costs of taking it around the country.”

Rewards for backers include Producergirls stickers, a thank you message from E.M.M.A.’s cat, goodie bags full of records, the chance to be a power supporter with your name on the Producergirls website and one-on-one tuition.

The total currently stands at £1,536 with 33 days of the campaign left to go. Find out more at Kickstarter and the Producergirls website.

