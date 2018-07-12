Tim Exile teases Endlesss, “a new platform for making music in the moment”

Request an early access invite to Tim Exile’s latest project now.

Musician and synth designer Tim Exile is launching a new music-making platform called Endlesss.

Exile – who has released on Warp and Planet Mu and built software synths for Native Instruments – isn’t revealing much about the platform yet, but it’s described in a press release as “a new platform for making music in the moment” intended to “put enjoyment back at the centre of music-makers’ creative lives”.

“As a musician and technologist I’m fascinated by the potential of musical creativity to bring joy whether we experience it alone or with friends, as a beginner or an expert,” Exile explains in post on Medium.

“Moments like these bring us into closer connection with ourselves and our fellow humans. They can be the peak experiences of our lives. They’re what Endlesss is all about.”

“My musical journey has touched on many kinds of experience: learning the violin as a kid, teaching myself to DJ as a teen, making records in the studio or playing live on stage. The peak moments of all these experiences have been characterised by the flow state.

“When I get caught up thinking about the results of what I’m doing I get distracted and doubtful and the results get worse. But when I’m in the flow state all this disappears, I feel weightlessly immersed in creativity and forget about the results while the results magically improve. This is what Endlesss is all about. We’re taking an enjoyment-first approach to instrument-building.”

Endlesss is partly inspired by work on his Flow Machine, an instrument he started building 15 years ago that forms the backbone of his music-making process. A few years ago FACT visited Exile to get a demo of the Flow Machine – watch that below and you can begin to speculate on what sort of platform Endlesss might be.

If you’re interested in getting involved with Endlesss, you can sign up to the early access list at the website and follow it on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

