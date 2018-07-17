Lovebox Festival 2018 in photos

Lots of love.
Last weekend marked another edition of London’s beloved Lovebox Festival. This time around, FACT had a stage over two sun-drenched days hosting DJs like Jackmaster, Peggy Gou and Floorplan.
Lovebox 2018 also gathered huge acts from across the pond, with Anderson .Paak, SZA, Pharrell and Childish Gambino all performing.
Below you can check out all the highlights in photos and videos, shot by Brynley Davies and FACT’s Anoushka Seigler, Elina Adinin and Ceili McGeever.
