Lovebox Festival 2018 in photos

Last weekend marked another edition of London’s beloved Lovebox Festival. This time around, FACT had a stage over two sun-drenched days hosting DJs like Jackmaster, Peggy Gou and Floorplan.

Lovebox 2018 also gathered huge acts from across the pond, with Anderson .Paak, SZA, Pharrell and Childish Gambino all performing.

Below you can check out all the highlights in photos and videos, shot by Brynley Davies and FACT’s Anoushka SeiglerElina Adinin and Ceili McGeever.

@childishgambino 💯💯💯 —— #loveboxfestival

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

❤️ —— 📷 @saoirse_music

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

@youngmallgrab 💜

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

Wow. @childishgambino ___ 📸 @seancarpenter 👍

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

 

@denissulta💥

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

Detroit techno legend Floorplan takes The FACT Stage @loveboxfestival

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

The FACT Stage at @loveboxfestival day 2 with @btraits 🙌

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

@peggygou_ bringing it at The FACT Stage @loveboxfestival 💜

A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on

Watch more highlights on FACT’s Instagram.

