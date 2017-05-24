Lil Boat on working at McDonald’s, his most romantic moments and more.

Life as Lil Yachty sounds pretty wild. When the breakout rapper isn’t crafting charismatic hip-hop tracks or cranking rap game old-man-yelling-at-cloud Joe Budden’s blood pressure in hilarious viral interviews, he’s having awkward encounters at Coachella with Rihanna, watching classic 2000s cartoon Rocko’s Modern Life and daydreaming about a life in porno.

Or so he told us when we linked up with the star following a recent London show. If you’ve ever wondered what Yachty’s moves are when he’s trying to be a Casanova, or what his strangest fan encounters have been, well, wonder no longer – the answers are all here, in our latest episode of Confessions.

