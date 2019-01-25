Nicole Moudaber – Confessions

The professional party animal and activist sets the record straight.

Nicole Moudaber knows her way around a party. The MOOD Records founder began her career promoting club nights in Beirut before relocating to London to launch a highly successful career as a DJ and producer. Having shared stages with Nile Rogers, Carl Craig and Seth Troxler, we knew she would have some stories to tell.

Nicole approaches activism and social justice with this same energy, launching the charity ELEVEN on International Day of the Girl Child to raise funds for Magool, an organisation that provides support to victims of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). She also works with the Lower East Side Girls Club in New York, where she mentors young women, giving them the skills and equipment they need to become music producers.

For the latest instalment of Confessions, we hear about Nicole’s mistrust of laptops, the time she met Beyoncé, her self-acclaimed “crazy” driving and how she’s not as unapproachable as you might think – unless you step on her foot.

