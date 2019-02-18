Modeselektor – Confessions

“Having a studio without a 909 is like having a kitchen without a fridge.”

Modeselektor are two of the German electronic music scene’s most prolific figures. Since forming in 1996 the duo have released extensively on BPitch Control, collaborated with Apparat and Thom Yorke, and launched several labels, including the much-loved 50Weapons and Monkeytown imprints.

But how much do you actually know about the German duo? Did you know that Sebastian Szary likes to make concrete in his spare time? Or that Gernot Bronsert has more animals in his house than he does books? We met up with Modeselektor at Dalston Curve Garden to ask them about their favorite bit of gear, their most memorable studio session and what they would do if they performed at the Super Bowl.

Modeselektor’s fourth album, Who Else, is released on February 22. The duo plays London’s Oval Space on February 23.

