So Solid Crew – Confessions

Megaman, Lisa Maffia and Romeo answer the questions you’ve always wanted to ask.

When it comes to UKG, So Solid Crew have seen it all. The Battersea crew rose from pirate radio stations such as Supreme FM and Delight FM in the late ’90s to the top of the UK charts in the early ’00s and in doing so left an indelible mark on the garage, grime and UK hip-hop scene.

For this episode of Confessions, we asked Megaman, Lisa Maffia and Romeo the questions you’ve always wanted to ask. Check out the video above to hear about the trio’s love for Jennifer Lawrence, why Romeo won’t go on dating shows and how all So Solid Crew fans are like one big family.

Watch next: Nicole Moudaber – Confessions