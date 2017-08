Every song from every album.

Producers and fans of D’Angelo have received quite a gift with pATCHES’ latest Ableton Live pack, a free collection of grooves taken from every album from Brown Sugar to the endlessly awaited Black Messiah.

Rather than samples, the pack contains .agr file you can apply to any track to “apply uniquely human imperfections in timing and velocity in the vein of the loose beats of D’Angelo’s records.”

Grab the sample pack here and revisit one of D’Angelo’s best below.