Ableton announces release date for Live 10

The eagerly anticipated new DAW will arrive next month.

Ableton has shared the release date for Live 10. The first major upgrade to the popular DAW in almost five years will arrive on February 6.

Announced last October, Live 10 adds lots of new features, including a new synth called Wavetable, effects called Echo, Drum Buss and Pedal and Max for Live built in. There’s also a feature called Capture that records MIDI data when the record button isn’t triggered and a function that allows you to edit multiple MIDI clips at once.

Live 10 will cost anything from €79 to €599 depending on what version you buy, but if you purchase Live 9 now you get a 20% discount and a free upgrade to Live 10 when it arrives.

If you can’t wait until February 6, Ableton has opened a public beta for Live 9 owners who want to get an advance look at Live 10.

