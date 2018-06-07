FEELS 6

Listen to FACT’s FEELS 6 playlist with Kelis, Bbymutha, Princess Nokia and more

Oakland’s FEELS festival returns this summer for its sixth installment, featuring performances from Kelis, Mykki Blanco, Bbbymotha, Yves Tumor and more. FACT has put together a sizzling playlist to warm you up for the occasion.

There’s something quite special about FEELS festival. The Oakland staple has been around for a while now and is on its sixth installment, set for June 16, with performances from Kelis, Lonnie Holley, Yves Tumor, Bbymutha, Princess Nokia, Russell E.L. Butler and more. But FEELS isn’t like every festival you come across – it’s a community-focused family affair.

FEELS 6
Lonnie Holley

Billed as “a showcase for radical imagination”, FEELS features art as well as musical performances and highlights local innovators and creatives from the Bay Area. On top of the litany of live shows and DJ sets, there will also be art shown from Lonnie Holley, Zack Fox, Kesh, Sadie Barnett and others.

FEELS 6

To celebrate this collision of Bay Area-focused visuals and music, FACT has put together a playlist featuring many of the artists performing this year. Take a listen now on Apple Music or Spotify; if you still don’t have tickets for FEELS 6, head here to scoop them up.

