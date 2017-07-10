SynthScaper is an iOS app for making ambient soundscapes

SoundScaper is an iOS app for making ambient synthscapes

A synth made for ambient music fans.

A new iOS app for creating ambient backdrops and dreamy pad sounds has been released on the App Store.

SynthScaper can be used to create melodic pads or atonal soundscapes with a combination of built-in or downloaded samples, oscillators, filter chains, effects and envelope generators.

The synth includes a library of presets, or you can create your own patches using the app’s colorful graphic interface. Notes can be played on a virtual keyboard, or you can plug in a MIDI controller.

SynthScaper is available from the App Store for $9.99/£9.99, and is compatible with both iPhone and iPad.

