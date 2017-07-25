Ableton Loop 2017 adds Goldie, Laurel Halo and Jenny Hval

The three-day event returns to Berlin in November.

Ableton has finalized the lineup for this year’s edition of Loop, the music tech company’s annual summit for music-makers.

Joining previously announced artists Jlin, William Basinski and Machinedrum at the three-day Berlin event will be D&B icon Goldie in conversation as well as live performances from Laurel Halo and Jenny Hval.

Other acts appearing live include RVNG duo Visible Cloaks, Nosaj Thing with Daito Manabe, Caterina Barbieri, Chloe + Halle and Dedekind Cut, while Ben Frost, Katie Gately and Laurel Halo are among those who will appear in conversation.

Other highlights include a large-scale A/V installation by ANTIVJ, a series of guitar sessions with Matt Sweeney, JD Twitch, Greg Wilson and Alkalino discussing remixes and edits, and Andrey Smirnow presenting Léon Theremin’s Rhythmicon, one of the first drum machines ever made.

Loop 2017 takes place at Berlin’s Funkhaus venue from November 10-12. The event is split into day and night events, with the city’s Tresor club used as one of the venues. Once again, attendees will have a chance to sit in on intimate studio sessions and learn from the experts close up.

Prospective attendees can register for the chance to buy a ticket via a lottery at the Loop website – registration closes on August 3.

Watch Kirk Knight go Against the Clock live at last year’s Ableton Loop below.