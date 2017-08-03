Still no sign of that finished Mac version though.

Image-Line’s FL Studio software has been updated to version 12.5, which the company says will be the last to be released before version 13.

The update comes with a raft of new features, including a resizable virtual MIDI controller that can be used with the software’s touch control capability, allowing anyone with a Windows touch device to play keys on the screen.

There’s also a feature called a “picker panel” that makes managing and browsing automation clips, audio and patterns quicker and easier, a new analog-style delay plug-in called Fruity Delay 3, and vectorial interfaces for FPC and Harmor.

Check the full list of improvements and download at the Image Line website. Mac users on the 0.9 alpha version can also take advantage of the update, but there’s no sign of a finished FL Studio for Mac yet.

Read next: The 12 best affordable, pocket-sized, hackable synthesizers