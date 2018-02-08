This giant video playlist tells you everything you need to get started with Ableton Live 10

A crash course in Live 10.

If you’re like us and need some help with the many new features of Live 10, Ableton has produced a handy YouTube playlist full of in-house videos that’ll teach you everything you need to get started with the latest version of the DAW, which launched earlier this week.

Although the playlist is aimed at getting started with the new software, it covers a fairly comprehensive range of topics, including setting up an audio interface, setting up MIDI and saving projects alongside introductory guides to the new Wavetable synth and new effects Echo and Pedal.

The playlist is no substitute for a proper manual, but if you’re a newcomer that needs a crash course in the basics or a lapsed user looking for a refresher, it’s worth bookmarking. There’s also a video dedicated to getting started with Max For Live, though its five-minute runtime only scratches the surface of what it’s capable of.

Live 10 is out now, and costs anything from €79 to €599 depending on what version you buy. Or, you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial of Live 10 Suite, which includes all the DAW’s new tools and Max For Live. [via Synthtopia]

